Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,743 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

