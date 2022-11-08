Keybank National Association OH Sells 888 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

