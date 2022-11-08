Keybank National Association OH Takes $1.57 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,202,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -171.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.11.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

