KeyCorp Increases PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $48.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

PRCT opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 16.01 and a quick ratio of 15.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

