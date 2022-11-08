KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.