Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koppers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

