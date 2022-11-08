Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
