Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

LE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of LE opened at $11.26 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $372.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 32.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.