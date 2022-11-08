Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
LE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
Shares of LE opened at $11.26 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $372.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.
Institutional Trading of Lands’ End
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 32.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
