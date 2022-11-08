Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Up 0.7 %

LEJU opened at $1.46 on Friday. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

