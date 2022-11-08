LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

LMAT stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.06 million, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,940 shares of company stock worth $2,525,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

