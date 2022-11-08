Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 million, a PE ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

