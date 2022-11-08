LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 83.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

