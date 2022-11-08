Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 0.6 %

MCHX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

