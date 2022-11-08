MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Analysts expect that MarketWise will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

