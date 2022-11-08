MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Analysts expect that MarketWise will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.