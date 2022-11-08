Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

