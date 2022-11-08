Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.37.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

