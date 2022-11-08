Matterport (MTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Matterport has set its Q3 guidance at $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance at $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Matterport

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

