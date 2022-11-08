Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.45 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

