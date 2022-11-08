Medical Facilities (DR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.03 million.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.2 %

Medical Facilities stock opened at C$10.90 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.54 and a one year high of C$12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.03.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

