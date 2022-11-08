Medical Facilities (DR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.03 million.
Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.2 %
Medical Facilities stock opened at C$10.90 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.54 and a one year high of C$12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.03.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
