Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,320 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 47.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

