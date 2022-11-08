Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 924 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.53. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

