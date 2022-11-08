Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $353.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.