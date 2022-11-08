Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Price Performance
CHTR opened at $353.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.