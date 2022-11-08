Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Incyte by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

Incyte Price Performance

About Incyte

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $84.86.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.