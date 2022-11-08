Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General stock opened at $251.32 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

