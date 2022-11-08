Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,956,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $165.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

