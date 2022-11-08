Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,042 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,657,000 after buying an additional 87,661 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

