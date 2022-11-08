Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

