Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

