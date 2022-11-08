Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NYSE:IP opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

