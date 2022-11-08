Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

