Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

