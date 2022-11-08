Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $763,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

