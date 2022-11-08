Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $767,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

