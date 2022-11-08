Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $852,000 Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IDT by 1,324.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 172,119 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in IDT by 20.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 32.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 199.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 414,130 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDT stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.12. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

