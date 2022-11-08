Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $662,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

