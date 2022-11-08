Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $966,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

