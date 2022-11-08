Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $979,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,397,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.48.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

