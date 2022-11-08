Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

