Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after buying an additional 144,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance
Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.