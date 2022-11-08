Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 11.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.95. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

