Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 22.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

