Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,017 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 176,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $964,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

NYSE:AME opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

