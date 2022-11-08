Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.
TEL opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
