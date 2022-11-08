Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 111,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 337,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

