Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

