Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,284 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

