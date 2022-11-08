Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Meridian had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter worth $550,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Meridian by 94.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Meridian by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meridian by 13.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

