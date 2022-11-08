Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,889,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 165,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

