Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.