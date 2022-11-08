Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $336.11 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.68.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

