Merit Financial Group LLC Has $970,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

